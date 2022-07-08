Larry Storch, star of sitcom F Troop, dies at 99

Larry Storch, best known as bumbling Corporal Randolph Agarn on 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99.

The news of Storch's death, coming only six months before his 100th birthday, was announced on his Facebook page. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight," the post reads. "We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn't want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family."

Beginning his career as a comic, Storch became best known for his work as a funny man on television. He made the biggest impression on F Troop, an ABC sitcom that ran from 1965 to 1967. The two-season series followed Captain Wilton 'Wil' Parmenter (Ken Berry), who is accidentally labeled a "hero" and put in charge of Fort Courage, a U.S. Army Outpost. Storch's Corporal Agarn proved a quirky sidekick to the show's Sergeant O'Rourke (Forrest Tucker). Storch earned an Emmy nomination in 1967 for his work on the series.

Over the course of his career, Storch had guest appearances on a myriad of television shows, including Married...With Children, Car 54, Where Are You?, The Love Boat, Gilligan's Island, All in the Family, I Dream of Jeannie, and more.

Larry Storch Larry Storch | Credit: Everett Collection

Lawrence Samuel Storch was born on Jan. 8, 1923 in New York City and grew up in the Bronx. During World War II, he served in the United States Navy and was shipmates with another prominent actor, movie star Tony Curtis.

Storch started out as a comic, which led to his landing guest star roles on television. He was also an avid stage performer, appearing in Broadway productions of Porgy and Bess, Annie Get Your Gun, and Arsenic and Old Lace.

He also appeared in over 25 films, including seven with old shipmate Tony Curtis, most notably Sex and the Single Girl and The Great Race.

Storch is preceded in death by his wife, Norma, and is survived by two stepchildren and one daughter, Candace.