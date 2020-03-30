Larry David crashes daughter's interview on Ezra Koenig's radio show

At the end of the day — even in times of global chaos — Larry David is just a concerned dad making sure his 25-year-old daughter isn't talking to creepy dudes on the internet.

The Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator comically stormed daughter Cazzie David's latest appearance on Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig's Beats 1 radio show Time Crisis on Sunday, feigning concern over the kind of men she was conversing with online.

"I thought you were going to take out the garbage, what happened?" Larry said, baring into Cazzie's discussion about the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Koenig went on to ask his unexpected guest about his well-documented germaphobic tendencies, including a recurring joke about hand sanitizer on Curb.

"A lot of people have mentioned that to me," he says when Koenig tells him his commitment to sanitizer is "ahead of the curve" in modern times. "I've been talking about [hand-] shaking for a long time, how wrong that is. There was a time when I was grabbing people's elbows. I thought the fist-bump was a good new development. There's too much contact between people, even sex, it's enough. People have to do something about the sex!"

Listen to Larry's surprise appearance on Time Crisis here.

