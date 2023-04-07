The actor's longtime lawyer says information on his death certificate is "wholly inconsistent with" Reddick's lifestyle.

A lawyer representing the family of Lance Reddick is disputing a report that the late John Wick and The Wire actor's cause of death was heart disease, saying the finding is "not a result of an autopsy" and is "inconsistent with the facts known to the family."

TMZ reported Thursday morning that it had obtained a death certificate listing Reddick's immediate cause of death as as ischemic heart disease as well as atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

Hours later, Reddick's longtime attorney James Hornstein said in a statement provided to EW that "No autopsy was performed on Lance" and that "To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions."

Hornstein described Reddick as "the most physically fit person I've ever known" and said the actor's lifestyle included daily workouts in his home gym, "extensive cardio work," and a strict diet. He added that Reddick even had "the availability of gym facilities" as a "contractual requirement" when working away from home.

Lance Reddick Lance Reddick | Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

"The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle," Hornstein said. "On behalf of [Lance's wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family."

Reddick died March 18, at 60. Representatives for the actor said at the time that he "passed away suddenly" from natural causes, and asked for respect for his family's privacy.

A Baltimore native, Reddick broke through as an actor with a role on HBO's prison drama Oz, and went on to star on the network's acclaimed crime drama The Wire. His other TV credits included Fringe, Resident Evil, Bosch, and Corporate.

Most recently he reprised his role as Charon, the concierge at the hitman-friendly New York hotel the Continental, in John Wick: Chapter 4, and he was in the middle of promoting the film when he passed. Leading man Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski dedicated John Wick 4 to Reddick, adding, "We will miss him dearly."