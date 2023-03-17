Reddick was recently cast in the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series at Disney+ and is set to appear in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Lance Reddick, the veteran actor known for his work on such TV series as The Wire, Fringe, and Bosch, and such films as John Wick and its sequels, died Friday of natural causes. He was 60.

Reddick's publicist confirmed the news to EW and said in a statement, "Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time."

Reddick had recently been doing press for John Wick: Chapter 4, which hits theaters May 27 and finds him reprising his role as Charon, concierge of the Continental Hotel. He previously appeared in the first three John Wick movies and was cast in the spin-off Ballerina last year.

During a career spanning more than 25 years, Reddick played Baltimore police officer Cedric Daniels on The Wire, scientist Albert Wesker on Netflix's Resident Evil series, and LAPD chief Irvin Irving on Bosch. His other screen credits included Lost, Godzilla Vs. Kong, and Rick & Morty.

Earlier this year, Reddick was cast as Zeus in Disney+'s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, which is based on the popular Rick Riordan young-adult novels.

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown.

