Lady Gaga's dog walker breaks silence on attack: 'The family is whole'

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has broken his silence on the attack that left him in the hospital.

Fischer was shot Wednesday night when the Chromatica singer-songwriter's dogs were stolen at gunpoint in Los Angeles. One of the dogs, Asia, was able to escape, while the two assailants grabbed Koji and Gustav. On Friday evening, an unidentified woman brought the two stolen French bulldogs to the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic Community Police Station unharmed, according to the Associated Press. And on Monday, Fischer posted a statement on Instagram updating everyone on what happened that fateful night and how he's been healing.

"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me," Fischer wrote alongside a photo of himself hooked up to a ventilator in the hospital. "My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own," Fischer wrote. "I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."

He continued, "Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay. From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn."

Fischer also posted a follow-up photo in which he is no longer on a ventilator and wrote that he is "still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story."

He added, "I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do."

Fischer also thanked his friends and family "who have cried with me and maybe even laughed at one or two of my morbid jokes by my side or over a screen: I love you. Thank you for keeping me grounded now more than ever." And he revealed that his mother and brother flew out to be with him as he recovers.

He ended his statement with a note for his "family at Haüs and @ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it!"

"You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you," he said. "And now? A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav."