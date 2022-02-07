Kylie Jenner announces birth of second baby with Travis Scott

Jenner and Scott's baby boy was born on Feb. 2, a day after big sister Stormi's birthday.

The Kardashian universe has expanded with the birth of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's second child.

Jenner announced the latest addition to her family on Instagram Sunday with a picture of the baby's hand and the caption "2/2/22," marking the baby's birth — a day after big sister Stormi Webster turned four.

Kylie Jenner second baby birth announcement Kylie Jenner announces birth of son on Instagram

A rep for Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that she had a boy.

The model mogul announced her pregnancy back in September with a touching Instagram video chronicling the recent months of her pregnancy. She again took to the 'gram in January to share photos from her giraffe-themed baby shower.

Jenner's friends and family were quick to congratulate the new mom, with Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner commenting "Angel Pie" and older sis Kourtney Kardashian adding "Mommy of two life." Papa Travis Scott remarked on the post with a series of hearts.