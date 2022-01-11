Kristen Stewart was surprised by how starstruck she was by Neve Campbell: 'It's a physical thing'

The Scream fan recounts her 'physical' reaction to meeting Campbell at a restaurant.
By Jessica Wang January 11, 2022 at 03:32 PM EST
Even Kristen Stewart gets starstruck sometimes.

The star of Spencer Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín's fictionalized account of Princess Diana's turbulent Christmas holiday at the Queen's Sandringham estate, wherein Diana decides to leave Prince Charles — recounted getting "physically" starstruck by Scream star Neve Campbell at a restaurant for W's annual Best Performances issue published Tuesday.

"I saw Neve Campbell in a restaurant the other day, and I looked over my shoulder and did this thing that I hate when people do [it] to me, where they look and then snap back and pretend they didn't see or something," Stewart recounted. "I'm like, 'Just come say hi.'" While a friend encouraged her to "just go say hi," she demurred — that is, until Campbell willed her over.

| Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"She invited us to sit down and chat for a minute," Stewart continued. "I was like, 'Man, I need to go see Scream [5].' I love that series so much. But it's funny who actually starstrikes you. It's never who you expect. It's a physical thing. Maybe you love a musician, maybe you love an actor so much, but you see them and you're like, 'Yeah, cool. That's them. They're a person.'"

However, "there are some people that just get in there," Stewart explained. "Physically. And then your body goes, ahh."

Stewart also ruminated about Spencer — a role that has garnered her Oscar buzz following its November debut — likening it to "a three-day meditation" and "fever dream poem, attempting to imagine what a certain period of time felt like" for the late princess.

While speaking to EW last October, Stewart said the role of Lady D felt intrinsically hers.

"I knew even before I read the script. I was like, 'You're not going to say no to this, because who would you be in that case?'" Stewart said. "I absolutely would have felt like such a coward. Especially given that I'm such an outsider. I'm not from the U.K., I don't have any particular investment in the royal family. So I was kind of this really clean slate, and then could absorb her in a way that actually felt very instinctive, you know?"

Watch Stewart's W interview above.

