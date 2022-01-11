Kristen Stewart was surprised by how starstruck she was by Neve Campbell: 'It's a physical thing'

Even Kristen Stewart gets starstruck sometimes.

The star of Spencer — Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín's fictionalized account of Princess Diana's turbulent Christmas holiday at the Queen's Sandringham estate, wherein Diana decides to leave Prince Charles — recounted getting "physically" starstruck by Scream star Neve Campbell at a restaurant for W's annual Best Performances issue published Tuesday.

"I saw Neve Campbell in a restaurant the other day, and I looked over my shoulder and did this thing that I hate when people do [it] to me, where they look and then snap back and pretend they didn't see or something," Stewart recounted. "I'm like, 'Just come say hi.'" While a friend encouraged her to "just go say hi," she demurred — that is, until Campbell willed her over.

Kristen Stewart, Neve Campbell Kristen Stewart says she got starstruck by Neve Campbell | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"She invited us to sit down and chat for a minute," Stewart continued. "I was like, 'Man, I need to go see Scream [5].' I love that series so much. But it's funny who actually starstrikes you. It's never who you expect. It's a physical thing. Maybe you love a musician, maybe you love an actor so much, but you see them and you're like, 'Yeah, cool. That's them. They're a person.'"

However, "there are some people that just get in there," Stewart explained. "Physically. And then your body goes, ahh."

Stewart also ruminated about Spencer — a role that has garnered her Oscar buzz following its November debut — likening it to "a three-day meditation" and "fever dream poem, attempting to imagine what a certain period of time felt like" for the late princess.

While speaking to EW last October, Stewart said the role of Lady D felt intrinsically hers.

"I knew even before I read the script. I was like, 'You're not going to say no to this, because who would you be in that case?'" Stewart said. "I absolutely would have felt like such a coward. Especially given that I'm such an outsider. I'm not from the U.K., I don't have any particular investment in the royal family. So I was kind of this really clean slate, and then could absorb her in a way that actually felt very instinctive, you know?"

