"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors," the reality star said on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling grateful after undergoing "urgent fetal surgery" that saved her and husband Travis Barker's baby.

Less than a week after Barker's band Blink-182 postponed several European concerts due to an "urgent family matter" that required the drummer to return home, a pregnant Kardashian posted a black-and-white photo of the couple holding hands with a tube protruding out of her wrist on Instagram.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," the Kardashians star wrote. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kardashian, 44, said the sudden health scare left her feeling completely terrified. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she wrote. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

She concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Barker, 47, also expressed relief that his wife and child were healthy in his own social media post Wednesday. "God is great," he wrote. "I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, frequently discussed their desire to have children together and chronicled their IVF journey on Hulu's The Kardashians. Kardashian is mom to three kids she shares with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker is dad to son Landon and daughter Alabama from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more