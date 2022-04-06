After reports surfaced that the two had gotten secretly married, Kardashian is confirming that it wasn't official.

"Found these in my camera roll," she wrote alongside a photo of the two sharing a happy moment in the chapel with an Elvis impersonator looking on in the background as their officiator. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Her sister, Kim, commented with a few chapel emojis while Barker also commented with an emoji of a bride and groom.

On Tuesday, TMZ first reported and PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had gotten married at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in a private, middle-of-the-night ceremony. No other details were shared, other than the owner of the chapel, Marty Frierson, saying, "They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

Apparently, all that fun was just a trial run for the real thing, as Kardashian acknowledged in her Instagram post the two didn't obtain an official marriage license when they said "I do." Still, being married by Elvis is pretty legit. But it also wouldn't be a Kardashian relationship if there wasn't more than one celebration, so hopefully, this means that a real union between the two longtime friends is on the way.