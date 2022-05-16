Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married, for real this time

Practice makes perfect. After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding ceremony turned out to be a rehearsal last month, the two have officially tied the knot.

Over the weekend, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer were wed in a surprise courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. News of the intimate affair comes on the heels of the couple's "practice wedding" on April 4.

According to PEOPLE, the nuptials were attended by a few close family members and friends.

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, announced their engagement in October, after less than a year of dating. In a moment that was captured on the Hulu reality series The Kardashians, Barker proposed on the beach in Montecito.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The couple's practice run took place following the Grammy Awards at the One Love Wedding Chapel. It was later revealed that the ceremony, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, was not legally binding.

The two have five children between them. Kardashian shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with former boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Alabama documented the newlyweds' bliss on TikTok. "Wow, you guys are really dressed up," the influencer told the two after they exchanged vows. "Yes, they did get married today."

Additional footage from the ceremony showed Kardashian and Barker posing for photos in front of a black convertible featuring a "just married" sign.