The eldest Kardashian sister and drummer Travis Barker got married in 2022.

It's fair to assume the members of Blink-182 have seen their fair share of memorable signs out in the audience over their 30 years of concerts, but none will beat the one Kourtney Kardashian held on Friday night.

"Travis I'm Pregnant" read the black-and-white sign the reality star held up during her husband Travis Barker's performance at the Los Angeles stop on his band's World Tour 2023/2024 at BMO Stadium.

Kourtney Kardashian announces she's pregnant at Blink-182 concert Kourtney Kardashian announces she's pregnant at Blink-182 concert | Credit: Jessica Leon

"Someone's having a baby!" Barker's bandmate Mark Hoppus said after Kardashian's sign was shown on the jumbotron during the concert.

Kardashian and Barker went public with their relationship in early 2021 and got married in May 2022, first legally with a small Santa Barbara ceremony before an intimate wedding in Italy a few days later.

Barker fathered two children with his second wife, actress and Miss USA 1995 titleholder Shanna Moakler (son Landon and daughter Alabama), while Kardashian shares sons Mason Reign and daughter Penelope with ex Scott Disick.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.