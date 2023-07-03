Game of Thrones is all about the line of succession, and two of its stars are cementing their line with another child.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have officially welcomed their second baby, a girl. They already share a son, who was born in 2021.

A representative for the two actors confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying that the couple is "delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family."

While appearing on The Tonight Show this spring, Harington confessed he wasn't sure their son was quite ready to welcome another baby to the house. Harington said that he didn't know whether his son "quite conceptually understood it just yet."

"We're trying to get him ready for it," he continued. "We point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby, mommy's baby.' And he points to his tummy and goes, 'My baby.' I'm quite sure that's — yeah, you'll know soon enough."

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Rose Leslie and Kit Harington | Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Leslie and Harington first met on the set of Game of Thrones in 2011, where she portrayed Ygritte, a rebel wilding, and Harington played Jon Snow, who was introduced as the bastard son of Eddard Stark and later revealed to be Aegon Targaryen. They played opposite each other as star-crossed lovers on the series before beginning their own relationship, which they did not officially confirm until 2016.

The couple married in 2018. They've kept busy, post-Thrones, not only having two children, but on screen as well. Leslie has featured in The Time Traveler's Wife on HBO and Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of Death of Nile. And Harington has starred in Marvel's The Eternals, as well as the series Modern Love and Extrapolations.

