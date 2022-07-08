Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons marry after 6 years together

After playing husband and wife multiple times on screen, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are trying out the real thing.

The parents of two, who most recently starred as an onscreen couple in Power of the Dog, quietly married last weekend at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Page Six.

A rep for Dunst confirmed the marriage in a statement to PEOPLE but had no other details to add.

Plemons and Durst met in 2016 on the set of the FX series Fargo while playing husband and wife in the show's second season. Rumors of an engagement began to swirl after Dunst was spotted wearing a ring on that tell-tale finger at the Golden Globes in 2017.

Since then, they've welcomed two sons, Ennis Howard, 4, and 14-month-old James Robert.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Dunst hinted that a wedding was long overdue in an interview with The Los Angeles Times earlier this year, saying that while she and Plemons "call each other husband and wife," they had not begun to make plans for their nuptials.

"We have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," she told the outlet back in February, explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic and her second pregnancy made it difficult to nail down a date. "I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party, and not be able to have fun with everybody."

In addition to Fargo and Power of the Dog, which earned them each Oscar nominations, the pair recently appeared together in Netflix's Windfall. They've also worked alongside each other in episodes of Black Mirror and Drunk History.

"I don't wanna do another project without [Kirsten]. It's just the best," Plemons told PEOPLE in December. "We fell in love creatively first on Fargo, just immediately trusted each other. I'm constantly amazed by what she brings. She just operates from such a deep place in her soul."