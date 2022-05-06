Kim Kardashian's blonde ambition extended to not one but two Marilyn Monroe gowns at the 2022 Met Gala.

On Friday, the reality star revealed that she changed into a second gown previously worn by Monroe for the Met Gala after-party. "To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe's Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite," she wrote on Instagram with a photo of her in the green gown.

Kardashian is also seen holding the Golden Globe that Monroe was honored with in 1962. "In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand-beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn's iconic green sequined gown," she continued. "Further into my research, I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was [none] other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night. Thank you Heritage Auctions, Barbara Zweig and Jeff for helping to make this memory possible."

On the Met Gala red carpet, Kardashian wore the $5 million dress Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. She only wore the dress on the carpet and changed into a replica for the event itself.

Kim Kardashian; Marilyn Monroe at 1962 Golden Globes Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won't be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do," she explained of changing into a replica of the dress after climbing the stairs to enter the event. "Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs."

Still, Kardashian has drawn ire from conservators for wearing the dress, which is made of souffle and embroidered with heavy beadwork, at all. "I'm frustrated because it sets back what is considered professional treatment for historic costume," Sarah Scaturro, chief conservator at the Cleveland Museum of Art and formerly a conservator at the Met's Costume Institute, told the Los Angeles Times. "In the '80s, a bunch of costume professionals came together to state a resolution that historic costume should not be worn. So my worry is that colleagues in historic costume collections are now going to be pressured by important people to let them wear garments."