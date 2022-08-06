Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits after 9 months of dating

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are going their separate ways.

The Saturday Night Live alum and the reality superstar have ended their buzzed-about relationship after nine months of dating, according to multiple outlets. A source told PEOPLE that the couple broke up earlier this week. E! first reported the split, citing a source who said Davidson and Kardashian have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but long distance and busy schedules took their toll and "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," and thus they have decided to just be friends.

A representative for Kardashian declined to comment to EW, and a rep for Davidson didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Davidson and Kardashian famously shared a kiss during an SNL sketch when she hosted the show last October, and shortly thereafter the two were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster, prompting rumors of a relationship.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

During a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kardashian said she first reached out to an SNL producer for Davidson's number after hearing about his BDE. "I wasn't even thinking, 'Oh my God, I'm going to be in a relationship with him,'" she recalled. "I was just thinking like, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there.' I was just basically DTF."

Despite passing mentions of Davidson on the reality series, the actor and comedian never appeared on camera. But a recently revealed trailer for season 2 (coming Sept. 22) teased that Davidson will indeed show up in the series, with Kardashian asking him in a clip, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" It remains to be seen if their breakup will factor into future seasons.

Their highly scrutinized relationship came after Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson was "exactly what Kim needed after her divorce" and "someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," adding that "the end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."