Kim Cattrall mourns death of her mother at age 93: 'Rest in peace mum'

Kim Cattrall is mourning the loss of her mother.

On Tuesday, the Sex and the City star announced the death of her mom, Shane Cattrall, at the age of 93. In the announcement, Cattrall shared a tribute filled with several photos of the pair together over the years. It features photos both old — including from Cattrall's childhood — and new, including one of a memorial set up for her mother.

Several famous friends shared their condolences with Cattrall upon seeing the news. Comedian Alan Carr wrote, "Sorry darling. Sending you lots of love." Fellow Canadian and TV personality Christine Simpson shared, "Oh Kim. My heart goes out to you. Mums are the best." Her Queer as Folk costars Stephen Dunn and Johnny Sibilly also shared their well wishes.

Cattrall didn't share further details on her mother's passing. Shane previously popped up on Cattrall's socials when her daughter celebrated her over Mother's Day in May and at her 93rd birthday earlier this year.

The actress previously opened up about how her mother's history has influenced her career decisions later in her own life. "My mother's childhood was shocking and dramatic," she explained to The Guardian in 2019. "Her father abandoned my grandmother, leaving her in terrible poverty, struggling to bring up three children. As I've got older, that's inspired me to want to tell stories about real women who are not Superwoman but need extraordinary powers to survive."

The death of Cattrall's mother comes almost five years after the How I Met Your Father star's brother, Chris, went missing. Cattrall, at the time, enlisted fans' help in finding her brother, but he was later found dead at the age of 55.

