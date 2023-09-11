"Please don't believe the gossip online y'all," the rapper and actor implored his fans.

Kid Cudi clears up rumor that he and Timothée Chalamet fell out: 'What da hell'

Kid Cudi is shutting down rumors of a feud with Timothée Chalamet.

The rapper and actor, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, set the record straight about his friendship with the Dune star Sunday on social media. Responding to speculation that he and Chalamet were on the outs, Cudi wrote, "What da hell," and added two face-palming emojis.

"I literally just shouted him out in Most Aint Dennis," he continued. "I spoke to him a few weeks ago. Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me."

Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi | Credit: John Sciulli/Getty

Indeed, Cudi's recent song "Most Aint' Dennis" includes a Chalamet shout-out with the lyrics "Doin' movies, TV shows, out with Timmy, I'ma burn a pack / Never fallin' off, who the boss? That's facts."

Cudi ended his message to fans with an important reminder: "Please dont believe the gossip online yall."

He later shared a fan's post compiling photos of him and Chalamet together over the years.

Chalamet previously recounted the origins of their friendship in a 2018 GQ profile. Early in Chalamet's career, when he was still struggling to find a foothold in Hollywood after his role in Interstellar, he spent an unexpected few hours with Cudi backstage at a Montreal show. A musical artist Chalamet had long admired, Cudi offered the up-and-coming actor advice, divulged his own struggles, and encouraged him to double-down on his goals. Chalamet said he excused himself to run home and write down everything Cudi had said in a note that he still refers back to.

While the Cudi and Chalamet friendship is still going strong, the "Mr. Rager" rapper has definitively cut ties with his old collaborator Kanye West.

"Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you're trending because somebody's talking some s--- about you?" Cudi said in a 2022 Esquire profile, after West called him out over his friendship with Pete Davidson. "I'm at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies."

He later added, "It's gonna take a motherf---ing miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don't see it happening. He gon' have to become a monk."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.