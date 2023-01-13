Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to U.K. sexual assault charges

The disgraced actor was previously charged with an additional seven counts related to alleged sex crimes.

Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to seven sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom.

The 63-year-old actor appeared in a London court Friday via digital video to address the charges brought against him last year, including allegations that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he worked as the artistic director for London's Old Vic theater, reports the Associated Press. Other charges were brought against Spacey (which he denied) in May, bringing the total number of offenses he faces in the country to 12.

The charges he pleaded not guilty to Friday break down to one count of nonconsensual sexual activity, three counts of indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault. His trial begins June 6 and could last for up to four weeks, per the outlet.

A legal representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," Spacey told Good Morning America in November through a representative. "While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

If he is found guilty, Spacey could face six months in prison or a fine, though the other offense potentially carries a maximum term of life in prison.

The Crown Protection Service previously charged Spacey with multiple counts of sexual assault involving three different men in London and Gloucestershire, following a police investigation.

In October, Spacey was found not liable, and Judge Lewis A. Kaplan eventually dismissed a sexual abuse lawsuit involving actor Anthony Rapp, who accused the Oscar-winning American Beauty star of touching "a sexual or intimate part" of him at a party at the former's New York apartment in 1986. Rapp was reportedly 14 at the time, while Spacey was 26.