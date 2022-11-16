Kevin Spacey faces 3 new sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom

The alleged offenses are related to one man and occurred between 2001 and 2004.

Kevin Spacey leaves United Sates District Court for the Southern District of New York on October 20, 2022 in New York City. - A New York court on October 20, 2022

Former House of Cards star and Oscar winner Kevin Spacey faces three new counts of sexual assault in the United Kingdom.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced Wednesday that the sexual assault criminal charges against the 63-year-old actor relate to one man and allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2004. Previous charges against Spacey, which he denied, surfaced in May.

"The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS' special crimes unit, adding that "criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active" and "he has the right to a fair trial."

A breakdown of the charges includes three counts of sexual assault, three offenses of indecent assault, and one offense of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without prior consent.

A legal representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the new charges.

Earlier this year, the CPS charged Spacey with four counts of sexual assault involving three different men in London and Gloucestershire. A police investigation reported that the offenses allegedly took place between 2005 and 2013.

At the time, Spacey released a statement indicating that he would willingly appear in court to fight the charges.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," he told Good Morning America through a representative. "While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

In addition to the charges in Europe, Spacey was accused of sexual abuse by actor Anthony Rapp, which led to a three-week trial that concluded in October and a dismissal of the case by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan. A jury found that the Rent star had not proven that Spacey "touched a sexual or intimate part" of his body while at a party in 1986. Rapp was 14 at the time, while Spacey was 26.

