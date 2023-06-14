"It's a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled."

Kevin Spacey says directors 'are ready to hire me' if he's found not guilty in U.K. sexual assault trial

Kevin Spacey hopes to return to acting soon after his U.K. sexual assault trial comes to an end.

The 63-year-old actor, whose trial is set to begin this month, told ZEITmagazin that there are directors and producers that have expressed an interest in working with him, but are waiting until after he's found not guilty to bring him onboard.

"It's a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled," he said. "But I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they're ready to move forward."

In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty to seven sexual assault charges that were all announced over the last year, including allegations that he sexually assaulted three men while serving as the artistic director of London's Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015. He is facing 12 charges in total as additional sexual abuse charges, which he denied, were also levied against him last year.

Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges in the U.K. Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges in the U.K. | Credit: Carl Court/Getty Images

As part of the conditions of the interview, Spacey did not explicitly discuss the charges that he's facing. However, Spacey said that he isn't interested in "trying to even the score" and doesn't anticipate he'll be writing his story into any feature films anytime soon, adding, "I have no interest in fighting something that's not worth fighting against."

Ultimately, the actor believes he will be found innocent. "The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart," he explained. "That's what happened in the [Anthony] Rapp trial, and that's what will happen in this case." (Spacey was found not liable for battery against Rapp in a three-week-long sexual abuse trial last October.)

These days, Spacey said that he feels like he's "back at the beginning of my career, when nobody wanted me." That doesn't mean, however, that his career has come to a total halt: Spacey has roles in the Italian film The Man Who Drew God, the documentary Once Upon a Time in Croatia, and a voice role in the upcoming independent film Control.

"Just because I was being benched for a while, I'm not going to stop working," Spacey said. "I don't want to get rusty. I'm ready."

The article also briefly touched upon his "Let Me Be Frank" YouTube video from 2018, which saw Spacey channel his House of Cards character Frank Underwood while standing in front of a sink. "No one was hiring him, and he was bursting to act," his best friend and manager Evan Lowenstein said. "This was an opportunity for him to communicate in a way that couldn't be used against him in the court of law because he was acting."

Elsewhere in the interview, Spacey said that his fame influenced how he came to see everyone around him. He told the outlet that he didn't see people for who they are, but rather what they wanted from him, be it a signature or a selfie. "There's no school you can go to to learn how to handle being famous," he said. "I think I tried really hard not to be an asshole. But I think to some degree, I was an asshole."

