Kevin Hart reveals why he turned down an offer to go to space: 'I can't f--- around with space'

Kevin Hart will do many things for his love of entertaining and Hollywood.

"I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with wanting to document a celebrity's experience," Hart said on his SiriusXM show, Straight From the Hart, with the Plastic Cup Boyz.

Kevin Hart Kevin Hart | Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

The folks behind the project (he didn't reveal who) thought Hart would be the perfect star to film a documentary series around.

"They said they wanted to document my experience from start to finish and have me complete it," Hart shared. "All around the trip, and learning or whatever, I guess, they said X amount of days — it was like 30, 45 days of spending time with a team — and then you're looking at like an hour and a half, a 60-90 minute trip."

While he wouldn't tell the Boyz how much he was offered to do the docuseries (the "number isn't important," Hart explained), he did say he declined immediately.

"You know what I said to them? Here's what I said to him. I said, 'I would love to know the record of space shuttles that made it versus the ones that didn't. What's the record of success versus non-success?' And that's my reason," Hart, a father of four (and star of Netflix's Fatherhood), said. "That number's too close. Yeah, it's too close. Like it's not, it's not a crazy upside-down number one way or the other… And that's that for me."

While a space voyage — or an edge-of-space voyage — is a no-go for Hart at present, he isn't ruling it out in the future, once he's done a lot more living, and his children are much older.

"Now, if I'm on the other side of life — if I'm 60, 65, my kids are a certain age, I've, you know, seen all the flowers blossom, and I'd have lived life, that's something that you punctuate it with," the actor said. "At this point, when you've got these little ones — nah, I can't f--- around with space at this point."

You can hear Hart talk about the space offer, below:

SiriusXM's Straight From the Hart airs Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET on Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel 96.