"You can tell @imkevinhart has been waiting to slap the s-- out of me."

The first rule of tortilla fight club is… taco bout it.

As part of a recent TikTok challenge, the Rock smelled what Kevin Hart was cooking… because Hart slapped him in the face with it.

In a new video that wrestling-champ-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson shared on the platform, the actors partook in the viral challenge, which tasks competitors with filling their mouths with water while they play a game of rock-paper-scissors. The winner then gets to slap the loser across the face with… a tortilla.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart attend the "Jumanji: The Next Level" UK Film Premiere at BFI Southbank on December 05, 2019 in London, England. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Well, it seems Hart covers Rock, with the star beating Johnson and (ahem) wrapping up the duel by whacking him.

"You can tell @imkevinhart has been waiting to slap the s--t out of me with no consequences," Johnson captioned the video.

Hey, at least it was soft shell.

While the playful moment was fun to watch, a more epic showdown would have been between Johnson and Vin Diesel. Could you imagine a better way for the duo to settle their beef than by filling a tortilla with it and having a go???

Hart and Johnson's upcoming animated film, DC League of Super-Pets, hits theaters July 29.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.