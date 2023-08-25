Kevin Hart says he's in a wheelchair after injuring his abdomen during foot race with ex-NFL player

Kevin Hart wants fans to hear it from him first: He has "got to be the dumbest man alive!!!"

In a hilarious profanity-laced video shared to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the comedian explained why he is currently using a wheelchair. Hart, 44, recalled how he attempted some "young man stuff" — a.k.a. trying to race his friend, former NFL player Stevan Ridley, in a 40-yard dash — and wound up injuring himself.

"Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real," Hart said. "All my men, women out there 40 years old and above, it's not a game. Respect that age."

"I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn," he revealed. "I don't know what that is but I tore them. I tore those too. I can't walk."

He also explained that, in addition to wanting fans to know why he was in a wheelchair should someone see him out and about and be alarmed, he also wanted to post the video to get "this story out there before" Ridley could.

Ultimately, Hart has a good outlook on the situation. "It is what it is, man," he said. "This is life. I'm out. I got about six to eight. I blew my s---."

Hart's famous friends had some equally hilarious things to say about his injuries. Dwayne Johnson wrote in the comments on the post, "[I] tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story. You'll be fine. You'll grow a 3rd ball but you'll be fine 😂

Heal up."

Steve Harvey also had a humorous take, writing, "Welp if it will make you feel better at 66 I don't even have abs or adductors, just use your stomach 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽heal up Nephew."

Will Smith, meanwhile, had some empathy for Hart: "Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!"

