Kevin Hart says his penis 'looks like a thumb' after injury: 'Everything's swollen, balls got big as hell'

Kevin Hart is offering a NSFW update on his healing journey after revealing that he injured his abdomen while doing a 40-yard dash against NFL player Stevan Ridley.

"People, don't do this s---. Not at the age 40 and up. That's what my stupid ass in this situation, look at this, you know how long it take me to get the f--- out the car? I'm a mess," the 44-year-old said Thursday in an Instagram video.

"Guys, it's bad. It's f---ing bad. My dick look like a thumb, everything's swollen, balls done got big as hell, s--- went here, balls look like my fists, can't move my god damned legs," he continued. "All from, 'Your mark, get set, go.' Never again."

Hart also spoke about getting "all types of calls" from his famous friends after he went public with details of the incident, including from his Jumanji and Central Intelligence costar Dwanye "The Rock" Johnson, who admitted he gave the actor a hard time in an Instagram comment of his own.

"I said what I said out of love," Johnson commented on the video, one day after he responded to Hart's initial video by telling his pal that he'd "grow a 3rd ball" as he recovered.

"All of my friends can kiss my ass," Hart added in the second clip's caption. "I wish y'all could hear some of these damn calls. All of a sudden everybody is damn doctor or a physician…. F--- YALL MAN!!!!!"

