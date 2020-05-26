Kevin Hart reveals new details about car crash recovery and his 'biggest cry in life'

Kevin Hart is sharing scary new details about the 2019 car crash that left him needing surgery, and how he covered up just how serious his injuries were.

On Sept. 1, the actor and comedian was a passenger when his car rolled into an embankment in Malibu Hills, Calif., causing him to suffer major back injuries and undergo surgery. Hart was discharged 10 days after the crash to recover in a rehabilitation facility.

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast released Monday, the comedian said he had "the biggest cry" in his life after coming home from the hospital.

"My biggest cry in life came from the first day that I came home from the hospital, because I never had to see that house again," he said. "Like there was an option of me never seeing that home again. There was an option of me never walking on that driveway again. There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again."

Hart said he knew how fortunate he was to have made it out alive. However, in the early stages of recovery, it was so bad that he wasn't even "able to wipe my a—." He put on a smiling face for others, Hart added, but in reality it was a facade.

"I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain, because I thought that they were gonna stop me from letting me continue to try my walks," he told host Joe Rogan.

He said by the time he was in the hospital for seven days, he was using a walker and pretending he was using his feet, when it was actually his upper body doing the work.

It took two and a half weeks for him to start walking again without the walker, Hart said, adding that he shouldn't have done that so early. "I'm giving the perception that it's better than what it is, and I had the back brace on."

In the roughest moments, he had to rely on his wife and kids to even grab the remote next to his hospital bed, and he said their level of love and support reminded him what was really meaningful in life.

"My son doubled as nurse, my daughter doubled as nurse, [my wife] Eniko doubled as it. My brother came," he said. "That's when the care about what was important really changed ... the things that you think are important, you get to looking around at a hospital, almost four walls — none of that s— that you think is important is in there. It's one of these people."

Because he "saw that light" and came out the other side, Hart said there are now "no bad days for me."

"It's not until you get close to that light that you truly respect, that I respect that there are no bad days," he continued. "Miss me with any bulls—. I'm smiling because I have no reason to be angry because I don't have to be here."

It was evident that Hart has been working hard toward his recovery — a little two months after his accident, the comedian was already back to working out and shared his exercise routine on Instagram with fans. "I’m trying to reach these new levels for MYSELF," he posted.

The 40-year-old has plenty of exciting things to look forward to as well; he and his wife announced in late March that they were expecting their second child together. He also has two kids with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Watch Hart's full appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience above.