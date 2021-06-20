Kevin Hart, Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and more stars post the sweetest Father's Day tributes

Father's Day is bringing out touching and mushy tributes across Hollywood as celebrities honor their dads, father figures, husbands, and baby daddies out there.

Kevin Hart posed in the middle of family sandwich for his Sunday post, writing, "God is good....Happy Father's Day fellas. Go watch Fatherhood on @netflix #Harts ..... P.S The level of love that I have for these kids is honestly unexplainable."

Kate Hudson celebrated the man she calls, "Pa" -- Kurt Russell, sharing a sweet pic of the pair and a touching caption for her stepdad.

"Dependable authentic captain," she wrote. "Our wild, sometimes untamed adventurer father! From skiing out of helicopters, flying in open cockpit planes, dirt bikes, bareback horse riding, motorcycle rides, boat racing…a childhood and adulthood of adventure. Our Pa always makes life fun. Always down for exploring, always ready to take on the good life with his family. He's one hell of a Dad ❤️ Lucky us 🙏 Happy Fathers Day Pa I love you so much ❤️."

Jack Black shared a selfie showing him and his dad out in nature.

"Happy Father's Day pops. 80 years old and still hiking the trails! Here's to many more…years and trails," he captioned the photo.

Demi Moore posted a tribute to her ex, Bruce Willis, the father of their three daughters, sharing a black-and-white slide show of sweet pics of their whole family, including Willis' wife Emma Heming, and their kids.

"Happy Father's Day to this #girldad! We are so lucky to have you," she wrote.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa appeared to be spending Father's Day with his dog, but sent love to his family, and all the dads out there as he lounged by a lake.

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards shared a classic shot showing him with his late father, Bert, on an airplane in 1990.

Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross shared a family snap, showing her with her dad, Bob Ellis.

The all-grown-up Irwin kids, Bindi and Robert, both shared throwback photos with their dad, the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin.

"It's Father's Day in the US today - I feel so lucky to have had an absolute superhero for a dad," Robert wrote. "One of the things I'm most thankful for was the passion for wildlife that he instilled in me at such a young age. He taught Bindi and I the importance of treating every living being as you would wish to be treated."

Neil Patrick Harris celebrated Father's Day by honoring his husband, David Burtka.

"Ten years ago, David, one of your super powers was revealed," Harris wrote, paired a pic of the dads with their twins as babies. "Your father-bilities are outrageously impressive, and your selfless dedication is beyond reproach. Gideon, Harper and I are so lucky, so grateful. Happy Father's Day. You're remarkable."

Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner shared a tribute to husband Joe Jonas, who donned an American Flag and fannypack, it appeared, for Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there," Turner posted. "Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin'. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It's my greatest joy to watch."

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo showing her husband, John Legend, with their adorable children, Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.

"There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever," she wrote

Reese Witherspoon wished her husband Jim Toth a happy holiday, posting a sweet photo of him with their son Tennessee James Toth, 8, and reminding the talent agent that "every day is Father's Day over here!"

She added, "These kids are so lucky to have a loving/ kind/ caring dad like Jim. Happy #FathersDay to all the amazing Dads out there!"

The Office alum Rainn Wilson posted a throwback pic alongside a moving tribute to his dad, who he recently lost..

"First fathers Day without my dad, Robert George Wilson. [hence the flashback photo from 1985!] My heart misses him profoundly - but mostly feels intense gratitude for the time and connection we had together - and for his miraculous artistic spirit. He was THE BEST sewer contractor SLASH abstract artist SLASH science fiction author in the history of the great city of Seattle. Miss you, dad. @rrwilsonart

Check out more star social media posts in honor of Father's day, below: