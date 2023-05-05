The Oscar-winner has been hospitalized since April 12 and recently posted on Instagram that he was "feeling blessed."

Kevin Hart shares a health update on Jamie Foxx: 'A lot of progression and a world of better'

Kevin Hart went on Logan Paul and Mike Majlak's Impaulsive podcast where he shared an update on how his friend Jamie Foxx is doing.

"The dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt," Hart said.

CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 08: Actor Jamie Foxx (L) and comedian Kevin Hart attend the 2013 Spike TV Guys Choice at Sony Pictures Studios on June 8, 2013 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Jamie Foxx (left) and Kevin Hart | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The 55-year-old actor has been hospitalized since April 12 when his daughter Corinne shared in a since-deleted Instagram post that her father had experienced a "medical complication" the day prior.

"In this case, you just want the guy to get out of the situation and get back home," Hart said.

Details around Foxx's hospitalization have been scarce and out of respect for Foxx's privacy, Hart wouldn't get specific. He admitted that he doesn't know "the exact details" but to his knowledge, "there's a lot of progression and a world of better."

"I've heard things," Hart said. "I'm very fortunate to have the relationship with Jamie, that I can check on things," adding, "They're being tight [with information] for reasons — just about where he is — because Jamie's always been a private person."

Foxx did, however, break his silence on Wednesday, posting on Instagram, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Hart went on to express his love for Foxx, saying that the Oscar-winner is "needed" and "necessary."

"I know that he knows that," Hart said, "And I know that he feels that because there's been an outcry and outpour of support in his regard, and I can only hope that it continues."