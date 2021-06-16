Kevin Hart rails against critics who think he's not funny: 'The hate/slander fuels me to do more'

Days after saying he "doesn't give a s---" about cancel culture, Kevin Hart is sharing more of his thoughts on battling haters.

The comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a series of tweets about his critics. "I got time today...." he began.

"The 'He's not funny' slander is the best…this is for you," Hart tweeted. "I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time….2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time.

"I have been the highest grossing comedian in entertainment for years now," he continued. "I have also been the highest grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings. I have also turned my comedic talent into a place of business and branding and radio and other revenue streams…The hate/slander fuels me to do more.

"You guys are what makes this business fun….because it's not about getting to the top….it's about doing your best to stay on top after you get there," he continued. "I rarely talk s---…but I felt the need to today. Stop believing these headlines and read the actual articles….you guys fall for the banana in the tail pipe trick every damn time."

Hart concluded, "J Cole said it best 'If ur laughing at a millionaire the jokes on YOU' .....Now back to ur regularly scheduled program. Live love and laugh!!!!"

The comic and star of Netflix's upcoming film Fatherhood also recently spoke to the Sunday Times about cancel culture.

"If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached," Hart said. "But when you just talk about… nonsense? When you're talking, 'Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!' Shut the f--- up! What are you talking about?"

Hart landed in hot water himself when his tweets and stand-up material containing homophobic phrases and sentiments resurfaced ahead of the 2019 Oscars. He stepped down as host, tweeting that he did not want to be a "distraction."

Regarding these past tweets, Hart said in the interview that people can "go ahead" and pull them up.

"There is nothing I can do. You're looking at a younger version of myself," he said. "A comedian trying to be funny and, at that attempt, failing. Apologies were made. I understand now how it comes off. I look back and cringe. So it's growth. It's about growth."

"When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect?" he continued. "Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time? I don't understand. I don't expect perfection from my kids. I don't expect it from my wife, friends, employees. Because, last I checked, the only way you grow up is from f---ing up. I don't know a kid who hasn't f---ed up or done some dumb s---."

Despite being "canceled, what, three or four times," Hart also said he's "never bothered by it." "Cancel culture" hasn't stopped his career from flourishing - he's slated to star in a number of new projects, including the Borderlands film adaptation, action-comedy The Man from Toronto with Woody Harrelson, and the limited series True Story with Wesley Snipes.