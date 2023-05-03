Kevin Costner is getting divorced from wife Christine Baumgartner

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a representative said.

Kevin Costner's second marriage is coming to an end. Christine Baumgartner, his wife of 18 years, has filed for divorce.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a representative for Costner told PEOPLE. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Representatives for Costner did not respond to EW's request for further comment.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Credit: Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

Costner and Baumgartner have been married since September 2004, and have three children together: sons Cayden and Hayes, plus daughter Grace. Costner also has older children from his previous marriage to Cindy Silva and a relationship with Bridget Rooney.

Costner and Baumgartner attended red carpets together during the most recent awards cycle. "How beautiful is my date?" Costner posted on Instagram after they appeared at the Oscars.

Amid this personal turmoil, his professional career may also be in a state of transition. Fans of Yellowstone, the hit TV series starring Costner as Montana ranch patriarch John Dutton, were shocked by February reports claiming the actor might leave the popular Western to focus on film.

Paramount told EW at the time that Costner is "a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come." Yellowstone's Wes Bentley told EW later that month at SCAD TVFest that "it's probably a bit of drama over nothing." All that said, there are still no updates on when the second half of the show's fifth season is supposed to air.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.