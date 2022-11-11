The actor played the DC Comics superhero in the 1990s show Batman: The Animated series and in several films and video games.

Kevin Conroy, voice of animated Batman, dies at 66 after battle with cancer

Kevin Conroy, one of the most beloved actors to ever bring Batman to life, has died at age 66.

EW has confirmed with a DC Comics representative that the performer died Thursday after a battle with cancer after helping repopularize the superhero in the title role of Batman: The Animated Series, which ran on Fox Kids from 1992 to 1996.

Following his turn on The Animated Series, Conroy was the voice of Batman on 60 different productions, including movies like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, 15 separate TV series, and 24 video game projects.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2019/10/06: Kevin Conroy attends presser for Batman Beyond 20th Anniversary by Warner Brothers during New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images); 2H97KP4 BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES (1992), directed by BOYD KIRKLAND, BRUCE W. TIMM and ERIC RADOMSKI. Credit: WARNER BROS. ANIMATION / Album Kevin Conroy, the voice behind Batman in 'Batman: The Animated Series,' has died. | Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty; WARNER BROS. ANIMATION / Album

Conroy also appeared on camera as a live-action Bruce Wayne in the CW's Arrowverse, portraying the character on the 2019 crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths.

"Kevin was perfection," said Mark Hamill, who previously acted opposite Conroy's Batman as the iconic Joker villain, in a press statement. "He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."

Born on Nov. 30, 1955, in Westbury, N.Y., Conroy studied under John Houseman at the esteemed Juilliard School alongside fellow future stars such Christopher Reeve, Frances Conroy, and Robin Williams, who previously lived with him as a roommate.

Conroy is survived by his husband, Vaughn C. Williams; sister Trisha Conroy; and brother Tom Conroy. Details regarding a memorial service for him will be announced soon.

