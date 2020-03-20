Demi Lovato, Elton John, more accept Kevin Bacon's social distancing challenge

Image zoom Rachel Murray/Getty Images; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images; Tony Barson/FilmMagic

The thing about coronavirus is it affects everyone. So it's not just you and your friends who are currently social distancing to help stop the spread of the disease; world-famous celebrities are too! But since the shift to social distancing and working from home can be disorienting, one celebrity has stepped up to encourage people to think about why they're doing this. It's none other than the celebrity famously connected to all others: Kevin Bacon.

"Hi folks! You know me, right? I'm technically only six degrees away from you," Bacon said in a recent Instagram post. "Right now, like people around the world, I'm staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we're going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone who makes contact with someone else that may be what makes somebody's mom or grandpa or wife sick. Everyone of us has someone who's worth staying home for."

For Bacon, that person is actress Kyra Sedgwick, his wife of 31 years. But he turned it into a challenge, tagging six celebrity friends — Jimmy Fallon, Elton John, Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile, Kevin Hart, and David Beckham — to share their own #IStayHomeFor answer, and now they're starting to answer.

Lovato said she's staying home for "my parents, my neighbors, and my health." Beckham replied by saying he's staying home for his wife, Victoria Beckham, and their children. John also said he's staying home for his family: husband David Furnish and children Zachary and Elijah.

Check out their posts below as you think about who you're staying home for.

