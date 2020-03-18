Kevin Bacon starts '6 Degrees' campaign to promote social distancing

Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kevin Bacon is doing his part to make sure everyone keeps a safe distance from each other during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the well-connected actor posted a video with a sign reading "#IStandFor Kyra Sedgwick."

Keeping with social distancing guidelines, his actress wife Kyra Sedgwick stands far off-camera as Bacon explains, “Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home, because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes somebody’s mom or grandpa or wife sick.”

The City on a Hill star, known for being six degrees away from all celebrities, then told his fans to "post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same." He added that for everyone to enjoy the posts in one place, people should use #IStandFor in the caption.

The six people Bacon then tagged were Jimmy Fallon, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato, and David Beckham. So far none of them have made posts of their own yet, but Bacon is connected to plenty more celebrities who could help out.

