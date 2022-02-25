"A [brilliant, exceptional, pioneering] Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court. In my lifetime. 54 years after my father was assassinated," King said about the first Black woman nominated to the Court.

Ketanji Brown Jackson made history Friday as the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, and famous figures from industries abound — including politics, Hollywood, and more — are celebrating the news.

Following President Joe Biden's announcement that he would nominate Jackson, whom he called "one of our nation's brightest legal minds," to the Supreme Court, activist and Martin Luther King Jr. Center CEO Bernice King honored the milestone by calling Jackson a "brilliant, exceptional, pioneering" woman.

"54 years after my father was assassinated. 57 years after Bloody Sunday. 2 years after Ahmaud Arbery. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson," King tweeted. "Our work continues, but this moment matters."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also lauded Jackson's credentials as "impeccable," and noted that "by all accounts she has the character & experience to serve honorably as an associate justice of the Supreme Court" while looking ahead to her confirmation.

Emmy-nominated comedian, actress, and Black Lady Sketch Show creator-writer Robin Thede tweeted a simple yet powerful descriptor for Jackson, writing: "Black Lady Justice!" alongside two applause emojis.

Biden's announcement comes two years after he promised to nominate a Black woman to the court during his presidency, if elected.

If confirmed, the 51-year-old will replace the retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer after she served on the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C.

Hillary Clinton / Ketanji Brown Jackson / Bernice King Hillary Clinton, Bernice King, more celebrate Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination. | Credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images; Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock; Prince Williams/WireImage

See more notable reactions to Jackson's nomination below.

