Kelly Ripa thanks Kathie Lee Gifford for saying she won't read her new memoir

"I am a person that tends to take a negative and turn it into a positive," Ripa said.

Kelly Ripa isn't sweating Kathie Lee Gifford's recent remarks about her new book.

In response to Gifford's comments that she won't be reading the headline-making Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, which details Ripa's complicated relationship with former Live With Regis and Kelly cohost Regis Philbin, Ripa says this: Thank you.

"I didn't see the interview, so I tend to, like, not go into deep dives about things I can't comment on because I haven't seen them," Ripa said on Tuesday's new episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. Citing a chapter that provides more context on her relationship with Philbin, she added, "I knew writing a book was going to open me up to all sorts of criticism, right? But people who read the book have a very different take on those chapters because they read the book."

Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Mike Pont/WireImage

Since she's "a big free-speech person," Ripa said she believes that Gifford — who also hosted Live with Philbin, between 1985 and 2000 — is entitled to her comments. "You don't have to read every book," she said. "Nobody has to read every book on earth. The comments I've gotten about those chapters have been overwhelmingly positive and the people who read the book took away a lot of positivity from it."

Raip added, "It is ironic that it is that chapter where I talk about 'What do I do in these situations? Do I advance a media narrative with clickbait and all of that stuff? Or do I just drop it?'"

Ultimately, the TV host is grateful for all the buzz surrounding her memoir. "It's really hard to sell a book, right? And this is like, week three of the book," Ripa said. "I mean, honestly, I'm not going to lie, I was not reading any headlines anywhere. And suddenly all of these headlines pop up and there's all of this attention on my book. So I am a person that tends to take a negative and turn it into a positive. And so my ultimate comment is, 'Thank you.'"

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on 'Live With Regis and Kelly' Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on 'Live With Regis and Kelly' | Credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Ripa has called the chapter about the late Philbin "the hardest" one to write. During her Live tenure with Philbin, from 2001 to 2011, there were "good and bad days," she told PEOPLE last month. "I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful," Ripa said. "But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk."

She continued, "It took years to earn my place there and earn things that are routinely given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer." Ripa recounted a particularly hurtful exchange with Philbin, who greeted her and producer Michael Gelman on her first day with "Uh-oh, Gelman, it's got an entourage."

Gifford recently responded to the anecdote on Good Day New York. "I was really sorry to see the headlines," she said. "What's the point?" Adding that she has no intention to read Ripa's memoir, Gifford said, "I just know what Regis was to me. He was, for 15 years, the best partner a person could ever, ever have professionally, but he was my friend. We were dear friends and after I left the show, for the next 20 years, we became better friends, dearer friends."

Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories is out now.