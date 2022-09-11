In a story that sounds straight out of a daytime soap opera, Kelly Ripa reveals that she once passed out during sex with husband Mark Consuelos and woke up in an emergency room.

Like the twists and turns that interweave soaps, the reason is unexpected. Ripa shares the amusing anecdote in her forthcoming memoir Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories (out Sept. 27): It's 1997, one year after she married All My Children costar Consuelos and six months after she welcomed their first child, Michael. Ripa passed out while making love to her husband and awoke in an ER. The diagnosis? Not BDE, but a twin pair of ovarian cysts.

"My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away," Ripa recounts of the hospital visit in an excerpt published in Haute Living. "Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted. There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I'm flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst."

soap-opera-f Kelly Ripa once passed out during sex with Mark Consuelos and woke up in the emergency room | Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Disorientation shifted to horror when Ripa realized Consuelos had hastily dressed her to look like a "dime store prostitute" — namely, in a 1980s-style French-cut leotard, his oversized Juventus warm-up pants, and red "f--- me" Manolo Blahniks.

"Also, here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need," the excerpt continues. "It's still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare. I didn't realize I had come to."

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host told Haute Living that Consuelos was her "biggest champion" during the process of writing her memoir. She said of their marriage, "You have to have a yin and a yang, right? Mark is so quiet in the way he goes through his life, and yet he married a blowhorn, if you will. I am this open book who will even turn the pages for you if you don't keep up, and yet he allowed me to share these intimate moments because frankly, I think he found them entertaining. At the end of the day, I don't think he would still be in this marriage if he didn't find me entertaining."

The longtime couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in May. They share sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21.

ign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.