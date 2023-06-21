Kelly Osbourne calls Prince Harry a 'f---ing twat' in rant: 'Suck it'

"You were the prince of a goddamn county who dressed up as a f---ing Nazi and now you're trying to come back as the Pope?"

Kelly Osbourne crowned Prince Harry a "f---ing twat" in a fiery rant this week.

Osbourne appeared on Tuesday's episode of the I've Had It podcast and made her feelings about the former senior royal abundantly clear during a segment called "Hit It or Had It?" in which she expressed her support for Prince Harry's father, King Charles, and his stepmother, Camilla.

Meanwhile, "I think Harry's a f---ing twat," she said. "I do. He's a f---ing twat. He's a whining, complaining… 'Woe is me, I'm the only one who's ever had mental problems. My life was so hard.' Everybody's f---ing life is hard. You were the prince of a goddamn county who dressed up as a f---ing Nazi and now you're trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it."

The comments came after Osbourne responded with a "hit it" for King Charles and Camilla, signaling her support. "It's new, it's different," she said of Charles' ascension to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II this past September. "Let them try it out and see what they can make of it."

Kelly Osbourne, Prince Harry Kelly Osbourne; Prince Harry | Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently drew the ire of Spotify executive and podcaster Bill Simmons, who called the couple "grifters" after their multiyear partnership with Spotify ended last week. Archewell Audio, the duo's production company, and Spotify intended to create numerous shows in the deal, but only one series, Markle's Archetypes, which featured interviews with guests like Serena Williams and Mariah Carey, and a holiday special came out of it.

Archewell and Spotify announced they "mutually agreed to part ways" in a statement that came two weeks after Spotify laid off 200 employees from its podcast division due to a "strategic realignment." In response, Simmons said on his podcast: "The F---ing Grifters — that's the podcast we should have launched with them. I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories. F--- them."

Listen to Osbourne's rant in the podcast interview above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite...stars, and more.