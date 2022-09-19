Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this; Clarkson only had to wait 20 years.

Kelly Clarkson's Walk of Fame induction was an American Idol reunion

Kelly Clarkson will always be the OG American Idol winner, and now she's got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to back it up.

Twenty years after being crowned the winner of the reality singing competition's inaugural season, Clarkson reunited with Idol judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson at her Walk of Fame induction ceremony Monday.

Clarkson was originally supposed to get her star last year, but you know, COVID. She is the 2,733rd person to be honored on the Walk of Fame, with her star located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., in front of the Ovation Hollywood shopping center.

"This is where I won 20 years ago," Clarkson said, adding, "I feel very lucky and fortunate because I know a lot of talented people that love singing and are amazing at it and writing songs, and even talk show hosts — a lot of people could do that, and I just feel very fortunate that I get the chance. There are dreams you didn't know you had and they end up happening and you feel super blessed."

Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson, and Paula Abdul on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson, and Paula Abdul on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Clarkson's 2002 debut single "A Moment Like This" topped the Billboard Hot 100, and over the years she's proven her staying power with hits like "My Life Would Suck Without You," "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," and the slice of pop perfection that is "Since U Been Gone."

She's sold more than 28 million albums and 54 million singles worldwide, notched 11 top-10 singles on the Hot 100, won three Grammys, and even launched a career as a successful talk show host, winning five Daytime Emmy Awards.

When Cowell got up to the podium to speak, he recalled first hearing Clarkson sing and how it saved him from basically turning around and hopping back across the pond.

"I actually thought I was being Punk'd on the first day," Cowell said of the American Idol auditions. "Paula resigned. Every singer was out of tune. And I thought, 'This is a joke.' And it got worse, progressively. So I thought, 'This is an absolute disaster. Why did I come here?' And thank God I remember the day we met you. I remember not just your voice, but your personality."

He continued, "I've got be honest with you, I didn't realize at that point, honestly, how good you were. I just liked you. And I was so thankful. And then there was the moment you sang 'Respect'… and we all looked at each other like, 'Oh. My. God. Thank you.'"

Cowell credited Clarkson for not only making Idol a success, but for boosting his own career.

"I remember that moment when your name was called and I was thinking to myself, 'Thanks to you, we may have another season,'" he said. "I can honestly say to you, thanks to you, I'm here today… because you validated what we did. If we didn't find a star, there's no point in doing these shows."

Clarkson made sure to acknowledge Cowell, Jackson, and Abdul — who showed up a little late but looking forever your girl — in accepting her new star on Hollywood Blvd.

"From the beginning, with Idol, all three of you were very honest with me… I just wanted to say thank you," Clarkson said. "And I think that is why I'm here today. Not just because of myself, but because of having constantly teams of people that love you and support you, and really want to make your dreams come true while making their dreams come true."

Watch Clarkson's Walk of Fame ceremony above.

