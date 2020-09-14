Kelly Clarkson says her life's been a 'bit of a dumpster' amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson is keeping it honest about her divorce.

In a new interview, the singer and host said her life "has been a little bit of a dumpster" after she filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock in June.

"I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster,” she said on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months.”

She and Blackstock were married for about seven years and share two young children together. The singer is also stepmom to Blackstock's two kids from a previous marriage.

"I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved,” Clarkson added.

Less than a month after filing for divorce, she won her first Emmy for her eponymous daytime show in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category. Clarkson admitted she was so occupied with her personal life that she "totally forgot that the Emmys were on."

"I'm sitting there playing with Legos with my kid. My executive producer Alex calls me and is like, 'You are the best host.' And I was, like, 'Thank you,’” she said. "I was having kind of a hard week, and I literally almost started crying, because I was like, 'This is just the nicest thing to call someone out of nowhere and just be kind.' And she was, like, 'No, no, no, no. You won the Emmy for outstanding...' and I was, like, 'What?!'"

After she won the award, Clarkson graciously thanked Blackstock for "believing in me & convincing me" to do her show.

Recently, Clarkson celebrated another milestone — the 18th anniversary of her American Idol win.

"18 years ago today was the finale of the first season of American Idol and it changed my life!" Clarkson tweeted earlier this month. "I’m still hustlin 18 years later because I know I am blessed to have the opportunities and I still love my purpose! Find your purpose! Seek out what keeps that fire in you burning."

Now the star is on the other side of a singing competition as a coach on The Voice. She's also set to host the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14.