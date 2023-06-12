A fan on Instagram asked the "Milkshake" singer to address the rumors of a romance with the Oscar-nominated actor.

The internet was melting down over the possibility that Kelis' milkshake brought Bill Murray to her yard — and she remains unbothered.

Responding to a fan's comment on an Instagram post asking her to "address these Bill Murray allegations," she wrote, "lol no babe, I wouldn't bother at all."

The 43-year-old "Bossy" recording artist was rumored to have been romantically involved with the Oscar-nominated Lost in Translation actor and former Saturday Night Live star, 72, after the U.S. Sun reported that Murray attended one of Kelis' performances in London over the weekend.

Kelis and Bill Murray Kelis and Bill Murray | Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelis was previously married to photographer Mike Mora from 2014 to 2022, when Mora died after a public battle with stomach cancer. The couple had two children, while Kelis also had a son in July 2009 with rapper Nas, whom she married in 2005 before divorcing him four years later.

Murray, who has six children, has been married twice: once to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996, and later to Jennifer Butler from 1997 to 2008.

The famously reclusive actor landed in hot water last year when a complaint was filed alleging inappropriate behavior from him during production on the unreleased film Being Mortal with Keke Palmer and Aziz Ansari. Searchlight Pictures eventually suspended production on the film.

Kelis made headlines last summer when she publicly called out Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams for using a sample of her song "Milkshake" on the former Destiny's Child frontwoman's Renaissance album.

