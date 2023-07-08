"One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!"

Keke Palmer is both a mother and a marketing genius.

The Nope star posted a video of her and her 4-month-old son, Leodis, spending time together on Friday and seemed to address her boyfriend Darius Jackson's recent mom-shaming remarks about her in its caption. While she didn't explicitly call out Jackson by name, Palmer announced that she has a new line of T-shirts, which are doing the talking just fine.

"One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!" Palmer captioned the clip, which featured her singing Stevie Wonder's 1976 single "Isn't She Lovely" to Leodis. "'IM A MOTHA' and 'Stevie to the bulls---' shirts available NOW!"

The actress also took a moment to shout out how having a child can change one's outlook on life. "To all my mom's out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me!" she wrote. "On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I'm GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore."

Keke Palmer

The shirts, which are available to purchase on Palmer's shop, appear to reference the drama that began when Jackson publicly shamed Palmer's outfit choice for an Usher concert on Wednesday. In video footage from the event shared online, Palmer can be seen dazzling in a sheer maxi dress and black bodysuit as Usher serenades her during the event.

"It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson wrote, before swift backlash came from fans who quickly deemed him "corny" and "insecure."

Jackson, however, doubled down on his comments in a subsequent tweet. "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he wrote. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

