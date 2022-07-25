Keke Palmer calls comparisons to Zendaya 'colorism': 'I'm an incomparable talent'

Keke Palmer is reminding folks that she's been on the Hollywood scene for almost two decades.

It all started when the singer and actress was compared to Zendaya in a Twitter post on Saturday. User Melinda Eg launched a "deep dive" into the careers of Palmer and the Euphoria star, sharing the belief that the former has faced "colorism" as she has not been as successful when it comes to "mainstream popularity."

User Melinda Eg wrote: "I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different."

She went on to note that while Palmer has "done sooo much throughout her career," many are claiming Nope is her "breakout role," when in fact she has several notable achievements under her belt. "#Euphoria is what is considered Zendaya's breakout role, but that makes sense," the post continued.

Palmer shot down the discussion the following day, sharing a post on the platform in which she seemingly responded to the viral thread.The 28-year-old called attention to her many accomplishments, including being a part of Nope, which emerged as the number one film over the weekend. The star also referenced her role in Nickelodeon's True Jackson, her spot as host of GMA3: What You Need To Know, and her 2014 turn as the titular role in Cinderella on Broadway.

"A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I'm the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on Broadway," she shared. "I'm an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer."

She continued: "I've been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that's the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I've had a blessed career thus far, I couldn't ask for more but God continues to surprise me."

Keke Palmer and Zendaya backstage at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Keke Palmer and Zendaya have been compared to each other in a viral thread | Credit: Todd Williamson/BBMA2016/Getty Images

Perhaps it's best to hold off on comparing anyone involved in Nope to others in the industry.

Last week, the film's director Jordan Peele jumped into a Twitter discussion to defend John Carpenter after a user named the Get Out helmer "the best horror director of all time."

Palmer told EW that her role in the film was exciting in that the character wasn't "solely defined by their complexion" and noted how the acclaimed feature fits into Peele's collection of layered explorations of race.

"I'm excited to just represent a really cool character that is not solely defined by their complexion. I think Jordan has done a great job in all his films of talking about something. Get Out, obviously — a lot of that had to do with a conversation around racism, but then Us is about class, and with Nope you'll take whatever you take from that. But I just love how with everything he does, while there will be Black leads, the gag isn't always that you're Black."

