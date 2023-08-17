Whether he moved on before or after Palmer made a cameo in an Usher video for his not-at-all shady song "Boyfriend" is anyone's guess.

Dear Internet, Keke Palmer's boyfriend would like you to know that he's 'moved on'

2023 might be known as the summer Keke Palmer turned petty.

After Palmer appeared in the music video for "Boyfriend," the latest single from R&B legend and home-wrecking bystander Usher, her actual (at some point) boyfriend Darius Jackson decided to take control of the narrative.

"He's moved on," a source tells PEOPLE.

Keke Palmer, Usher, Darius Jackson (l-r) Keke Palmer, Usher, and Darius Jackson | Credit: getty (3)

The actress, singer, and burgeoning mogul made social media waves last month for living her best life at an Usher show during his Vegas residency when her then-boyfriend and father to her child Darius Jackson voiced his opposition to her wardrobe of choice.

"It's the outfit tho," he tweeted, "You a mom."

The internet, Home of Too Many Opinions, let loose all of them on both Palmer and Jackson, with many siding with the Nope star, who, at least publicly, seemed rather unbothered by it all. Maybe it was the "I'm a motha" T-shirts she put on sale or telling new moms to "do you" amid the backlash that seemed to really fall mostly on Jackson that gave it away.

Meanwhile, Usher Raymond hasn't been consistently making hits for the past 30 years without learning a little something along the way, and capitalized on the drama with the song "Boyfriend."

To wit, the lyrics:

"Somebody said that your boyfriend's lookin' for me / Oh, that's cool, that's cool / Well, he should know I'm pretty easy to find / Just look for me wherever he sees you."

And if that didn't win the Grammy for Petty of the Year, Palmer made a cameo in the video, dancing with Usher in matching outfits no less. At the end of the video, Palmer takes another dig at Jackson, noting that, "I'm a motha...after all," with a wink to the camera.

Yeah, if you were Darius Jackson, you'd be moving on, too. Since he's basically living on scorched earth. As for his and Palmer's son, Leodis, the source tells PEOPLE the two are committed to co-parenting: "You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents."