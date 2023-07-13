Keke Palmer addresses partner Darius Jackson getting roasted by the internet: 'Do you, new moms'

Keke Palmer is busy living her best life but she took some time out to address the Twitter shade-storm raining all over partner Darius Daulton Jackson.

In an interview with The Cut, Palmer says that since having a baby she's more confident in her body and she gives props to the new moms who rallied to her defense.

"Do you, new moms. Do you," Palmer said. "Girl, if there's one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it's that baby. Be happy, because there's no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Keke Palmer attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Keke Palmer | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jackson, the father of Palmer's son, tweeted his criticisms (rather than, say, voicing them privately) about the Nope star wearing a sheer dress while getting serenaded by Usher during his Las Vegas residency.

"It's the outfit tho...you a mom," Jackson tweeted. Yes, but it's Usher. If he saw his partner's movie Hustlers, he would know that when Usher is in the building, the sexy is happening whether you want it to or not.

"I'll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious," Palmer said about the sudden scrutiny over her appearance. "After having my baby, I've gotten so much more powerful. We're going to lean into this new body, and I think that is the whole aura of what's happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s, and I have my baby boy, and I'm just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman."

Faced with the internet firmly strapping on its reading glasses and coming for his man-edges, Jackson doubled down on his comments, citing his "standards" and "morals," and that didn't go well.

After Jackson deleted then reinstated his Twitter, he and Palmer unfollowed each other on social media, though Palmer has not commented on the status of their relationship.