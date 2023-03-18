The John Wick 4 star getting covered in face licks is the best thing we've seen all week.

Keanu Reeves and puppies. What more could anyone want?

The John Wick: Chapter 4 star dove back into action in the name of dogs while playing a game of Pup Quiz and Puppardy against Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show this week.

The rules were simple: Answer the question correctly and, voilà, a golden retriever lands in your lap. Answer incorrectly, and the canine gets to spend time with your competitor.

From the start, Reeves was apprehensive about his chances of winning. "I'm so terrible with this," he said, groaning. "I just know it's going to be a disaster!"

He needn't have worried, though, because with a little bit of deductive reasoning — and some prompting from Pup Quiz host Steve Higgins — Reeves nailed his first question and soon had one very adorable puppy joining him in his comfy recliner.

"That's unfair!" Fallon shouted at Higgins' interference. "First of all, I'm not taking a puppy away from John Wick. Just saying that right now."

Which wasn't a lie, because the late-night host then proceeded to whiff his question, making Reeves the temporary owner of two dogs who proceeded to excitedly paw at and lick his face. The Matrix actor then doubled the number of dogs in his lap during Double Puppardy by correctly identifying a dik-dik as a species of antelope.

"Let's go, Fallon!" Reeves cheered with four happy-go-lucky puppies sitting on him. "It's puppy love!"

When one dog raced over to greet Reeves' puppy-less competitor, the actor indignantly shouted, "That's my puppy, Fallon!"

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1816 -- Pictured: Actor Keanu Reeves during Pup Quiz on Thursday, March 16, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images) Keanu Reeves and puppies! | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Another failed question by Fallon led a joyous Reeves to become almost entirely eclipsed by golden retrievers in his chair. "Who's the puppy king?" He yelled. "I'm the puppy king!"

When it came time for Final Puppardy, Reeves had so many dogs that he struggled to write in his final answer… which just so happened to be the correct one, securing his title as Puppy King.

Chaos soon broke loose on the stage as the dogs attempted to make their great escape at the end of the segment, but the ones who stuck by Reeves' side were awarded with some loving head pats.

"How's it going?" the actor asked one contently munching on his tie.

Watch Reeves and Fallon go head-to-head in the Pup Quiz above.

