Keanu Reeves is thrilled to have a fungicide named after him: 'Thanks, scientist people!'

If you've taken a likin' to Keanu Reeves, there's something you should know about everyone's favorite Hollywood fun guy.

Researchers in Germany recently discovered and named three fungus-killing compounds after the Matrix and John Wick star, and he's thrilled about it. "That's pretty cool…and surreal for me," Reeves wrote in a Reddit AMA over the weekend after someone broke the news to him about his namesake fungicides. "Thanks, scientist people! Good luck, and thank you for helping us."

As a Reddit user pointed out, the naturally occurring chemicals are produced by a type of bacteria, and they're so lethal to fungi that they've been deemed "keanumycins."

In addition to thanking the Redditor for the heads-up, Reeves suggested that the scientist people "should've called it John Wick," after his hitman alter ego.

Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Elsewhere in the AMA, Reeves took time to answer other questions, including which director he'd like to work with (David Fincher), the role he's always wanted to play (Wolverine from X-Men), and his favorite film to work on.

That last one gave him some trouble, if his response is any evidence. "Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! F---, aaaaaahhhhhhhhh," he wrote. "I've been very fortunate to work on a few films that have changed my life. I can't pick just one. But here are a few- River's Edge, Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, Matrix trilogy, The Devil's Advocate, A Scanner Darkly, My Own Private Idaho, Point Break, John Wick."

Reeves also revealed that while he has never stolen a prop or costume from a set, there are items he was gifted and kept. Specifically, the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowskis ever gave him while he was making The Matrix.