Keanu Reeves is auctioning a $16k one-on-one Zoom call for a good cause

The internet's boyfriend wants some face time — for a good cause.

Keanu Reeves is auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom call to benefit kids with cancer, and the competition is hot — the bidding has already reached $16,400, and the auction won't close until June 22.

The money raised will go toward Camp Rainbow Gold, a nonprofit striving to "provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho’s children diagnosed with cancer and their families."

Other celebrities taking part in the organization's auctions include former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, who will perform a private Zoom concert, and voice actor Rob Paulsen, who's offering to mimic his most memorable characters, from Jimmy Neutron to Pinky and the Brain.

The initiative has certainly gotten a more positive reception than former Entourage star Jeremy Piven's Zoom call offer for the low, low price of $15,000 (which is not for charity). Reeves has reportedly been quietly donating to cancer charities for years, in honor of his sister who battled leukemia.

Reeves recently appeared in the most excellent trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is set to debut Aug. 21. The third Bill & Ted film finds Alex Winter’s Bill S. Preston Esq. and Reeves’s Ted Theodore Logan III still trying to create music for their band, Wyld Stallyns, which, as they learned back in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, will inspire the utopian society of the future.