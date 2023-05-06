Katy Perry and Lionel Richie attend King Charles III's coronation ahead of royal concert
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie showed the world this is how we do Saturday, getting all dressed up for King Charles III's coronation.
The American Idol judges, who are set to perform at Sunday's coronation concert, were spotted arriving at Westminster Abbey in their royal best for the historic ceremony. Perry wore a lilac ensemble consisting of a skirt, short-sleeved jacket, and fabulous fascinator, while Richie opted for a bespoke three-piece suit and one very shiny top hat.
The pair have unique connections to the new king. Richie has served as both the First Global Ambassador and the First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for the Prince's Trust, Charles' charity, since 2019. Perry has also been an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which Charles founded in 2007, since 2020.
Alongside Perry and Richie, English pop group Take That, Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli, and Welsh singer Bryn Terfel will also perform at Sunday's celebration.
Other stars who attended the service included Emma Thompson, Judi Dench, and Maggie Smith.
ABC announced Monday that Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will fill in and serve as guest judges on American Idol this week. However, Perry and Richie won't be entirely off duty — they'll provide brief updates from across the pond during Sunday night's episode.
Meanwhile, the show's remaining contestants will be tasked with performing one of Morissette's songs and teaming up for duets of Sheeran's material this week. The guest judges are also slated to perform on stage.
