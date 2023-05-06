LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Katy Perry departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Lionel Richie speaks with Sadiq Khan ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie attend the coronation of King Charles III | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty; Gareth Cattermole/Getty