Katy Perry defends Ellen DeGeneres in late-night tweets

Katy Perry has come roaring to the defense of Ellen DeGeneres.

The "Firework" singer stood up for the embattled daytime talk show host in a pair of late-night tweets.

Image zoom Lester Cohen/WireImage

Perry wrote on the social platform early Tuesday morning, "I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought ... to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend."

Perry has been on The Ellen DeGeneres Show several times over the years, most recently in 2019.

Image zoom Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DJ Samantha Ronson likewise tweeted some support for the host on Monday, writing, "Unpopular opinion: I’ve worked for @TheEllenShow as a dj, for her parties, for years and she has ALWAYS been respectful and kind to me." Then, in response to fans saying that DeGeneres is clearly nicer to people with celebrity status than her underlings, Ronson added, "I knew this was coming, but you'd be surprised by how many people are super rude when you become someone they are writing a cheque to. It's super disappointing."

DeGeneres has been in the center of a firestorm of controversy over allegations of fostering a "toxic" and "abusive" work environment on her nationally syndicated program, including allegations that her producers have committed sexual misconduct. WarnerMedia is conducting an internal investigation of the matter. The host issued a statement last week that accepted overall responsibility for her workplace, yet also portrayed herself as largely unaware of such problems and not directly participating in any bullying behavior, contrary to some reports.

"As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done," she wrote. "Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again." The host added she was "glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention" and that they are "taking steps ... to correct them."

The statement prompted Everybody Loves Raymond actor-comedian Brad Garrett to respond by slamming DeGeneres in a viral tweet last week, "Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge." Back to the Future actress Lea Thompson simply replied, "True story."

What then followed was a mix of reports speculating that DeGeneres might quit the show, or get pushed out. But, as of now, the consensus seems to be that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is likely to continue, though how it repairs its damaged "be kind" brand is anybody's guess. Executive producer Andy Lassner tweeted Thursday, "Nobody is going off the air."

