Kathy Griffin isn't taking her Twitter suspension sitting down.

After the comedienne was seemingly banned permanently from the Elon Musk-run social media platform, Griffin returned using the account of her late mother, Maggie Griffin, which Griffin operated prior to Maggie's death in 2020.

Griffin's main account was suspended on Sunday night after she changed her handle to "Elon Musk." It's a gag that's permeating the platform in the wake of Musk tweeting that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended."

"Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian," Musk cracked of Griffin's suspension. Griffin responded from her mom's account, calling him an "a--hole" and a "hack."

Kathy Griffin attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on September 21, 2022; Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. Kathy Griffin circumvented Elon Musk's Twitter ban by using her late mom's account, which she operated in the past. | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I mean… you stole that joke, you a--hole," she tweeted. "People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack. Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something. This is KG btw."

Musk later replied, "If she really wants her account back, she can have it." He added in a follow-up tweet, "For $8," noting the price Twitter will soon be charging users to receive Twitter Blue status and a blue verified checkmark.

She's still at it, too, trolling Musk by saying the account is being run by the "actual ghost of Kathy Griffin's boxed wine loving mother."

"NOT A PARODY," she added. "To the moon, a**hole."

Griffin has also been retweeting those who are helping her spread the #FreeKathy hashtag in the hopes of getting her account reinstated. Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill is among those showing support for the comedienne. But Griffin is by far not the only celebrity or super-user Musk's new policies are frustrating.

Horror author Stephen King stated his intentions to leave the platform when reports revealed Musk's initial plan to charge $20 for Twitter Blue status and the blue verified check marks for accounts.

"$20 a month to keep my blue check? F--- that, they should pay me," King had tweeted. "If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron."

Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton, Marina Sirtis, and Alex Winter are some of the other celebrities who have either left Twitter already or made their intentions to depart known.