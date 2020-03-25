Kathy Griffin slams Trump's coronavirus response while in hospital with 'unbearably painful' symptoms

After checking into a hospital with "unbearably painful" symptoms, comedian Kathy Griffin has spoken out against Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a quote tweet replying to the president, Griffin accused Trump of lying about how many coronavirus tests the United States has performed amid the ongoing pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives as it continues to spread around the world.

"I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility," Griffin tweeted Wednesday, going on to criticize the vice president's leadership of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. "The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST"

Griffin also shared two photos in her tweet, which appeared to show the 59-year-old in a hospital bed behind a glass door while also wearing a protective mask over her nose and mouth.

If diagnosed with coronavirus, Griffin would join the likes of Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Debi Mazar, Daniel Dae Kim, Andy Cohen, and Nyle DiMarco as celebrities who've contracted COVID-19 during the outbreak.

Griffin previously sparred with Trump after she posed for a satirical photo holding a severed prosthetic head molded in the president's likeness, which led to intense public backlash and ignited a federal investigation.

When reached, a representative for Griffin was unable to immediately confirm the status of Griffin's health, but EW will update this post if new information becomes available. The White House did not immediately return our request for comment on Griffin's accusation against Trump.

Related content: